Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,074,061 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the quarter. APA accounts for about 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 6.86% of APA worth $561,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 151,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

