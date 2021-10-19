Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 447,727 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 5.27% of F5 Networks worth $593,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.39. 2,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.51. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

