Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 493,576 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of State Street worth $275,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,154,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $98.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

