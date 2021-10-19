Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.00% of Euronet Worldwide worth $214,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.32. 4,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

