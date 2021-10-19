Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 1,017,320 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,320 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 6.76% of Fluor worth $169,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 20,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

