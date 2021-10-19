Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 29,560 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $97,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after buying an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $62,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after buying an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,508. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

