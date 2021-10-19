Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 431,170 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,170 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 10.46% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $82,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. 2,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,795. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

