Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 562,643 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,643 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.51% of Murphy Oil worth $126,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 718,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.60. 34,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,469. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

