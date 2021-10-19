Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 91,208 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,208 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $703,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.65. 472,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,958,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $308.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

