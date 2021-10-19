Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,056,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,121,341 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $321,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after buying an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after buying an additional 2,504,058 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 649,241 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 60,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,052,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

