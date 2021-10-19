Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,872,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 836,993 shares during the period. NOV comprises approximately 1.3% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 6.88% of NOV worth $411,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,631. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

