Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,301 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Unilever worth $455,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

UL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 48,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

