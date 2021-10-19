Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030,335 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Equitable worth $128,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 48,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

