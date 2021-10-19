Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $83,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 32.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,650.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,583 shares of company stock worth $25,658,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 94,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

