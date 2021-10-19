Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,243,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816,777 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Harley-Davidson worth $148,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. 12,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,483. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

