Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.85% of The ODP worth $124,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in The ODP by 242.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 5,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

