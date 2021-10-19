Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $307.44 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of PACCAR worth $307,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. 9,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,217. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.