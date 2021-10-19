Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $405.03 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,902,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 686,922 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Corning worth $405,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 27,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

