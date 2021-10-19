Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $408.73 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183,255 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.2% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of The Travelers Companies worth $408,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.78 on Tuesday, reaching $157.66. 27,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

