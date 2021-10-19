Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $617.71 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,944,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232,839 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of CNH Industrial worth $617,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. 22,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

