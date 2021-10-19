Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $73.05 Million Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.65% of EnPro Industries worth $73,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $99.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

