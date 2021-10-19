Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $86.48 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of KBR worth $86,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 15,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,375. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

