Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of Range Resources worth $132,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 87,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

