Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,507,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,875,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Bank of America worth $474,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 464,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,613,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

