Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,492 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Southern worth $139,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in The Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in The Southern by 146.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of SO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

