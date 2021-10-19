Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,495,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,690,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of CVS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

