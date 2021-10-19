Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,067 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of AMERCO worth $82,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $729.41. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $735.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $664.29 and a 200-day moving average of $613.83.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

