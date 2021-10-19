Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 4.07% of Discovery worth $595,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discovery by 129.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Discovery by 21.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,442,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 24,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,595. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

