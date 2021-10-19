Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,077,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,577 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $465,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,294. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

