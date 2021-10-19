Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,098 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Sanofi worth $268,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.