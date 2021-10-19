Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.95% of First Hawaiian worth $71,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,553,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,398,000.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. 6,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

