Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,206,707 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,373,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,206,707 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of PPL worth $541,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,329. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

