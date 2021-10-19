Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 129,325 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,325 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Popular worth $156,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 239,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 220,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 5,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

