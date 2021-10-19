Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 210,026 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210,026 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of TE Connectivity worth $373,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

