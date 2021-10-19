Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,281,905 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281,905 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of News worth $264,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 140.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 18,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,847. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

