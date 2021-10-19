Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 279,684 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279,684 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $310,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,524. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

