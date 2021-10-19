Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 5,351 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Booking worth $210,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $21.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,480.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,332.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,304.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

