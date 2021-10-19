Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 650,982 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,055,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 650,982 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Medtronic worth $379,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,464,000 after buying an additional 1,419,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,305. The stock has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

