Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 66,210 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,210 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Zimmer Biomet worth $177,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,492,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,609,000 after purchasing an additional 674,014 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,050,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. 16,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,312. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

