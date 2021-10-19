Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 690,932 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 690,932 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $579,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.15. 44,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.27 and a 200 day moving average of $375.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.19.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

