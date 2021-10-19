Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 72,574 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,574 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of HCA Healthcare worth $172,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $250.68. 8,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

