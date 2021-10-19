Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.