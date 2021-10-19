HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

