HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. HOYA has a 52-week low of $109.02 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that HOYA will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HOYA
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
