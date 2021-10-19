Hubbell (HUBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.25. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

