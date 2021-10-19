Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE HBM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

