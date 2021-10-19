Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,898 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III accounts for 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $111,000.

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

