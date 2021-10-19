Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

HGEN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $372.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,552. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

