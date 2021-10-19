HUNT Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $82.66 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.