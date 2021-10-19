Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Huron Consulting Group worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.