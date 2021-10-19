Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0898

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $935,949.16 and approximately $35.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00220917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00107931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

